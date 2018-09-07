0 Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt will get his cash, GoFundMe says

A homeless veteran whose act of kindness went viral in November is going to get his money.

In a joint statement with GoFundMe, the law firm representing Johnny Bobbitt said Thursday night he will receive an amount equal to the balance of funds he did not receive from an online fundraiser set up for him in November, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"Johnny will be made whole and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from," GoFundMe and Cozen O'Connor, the law firm representing Bobbitt, said in a statement.

Bobbitt, 35, a former Marine, gave Kate McClurowe his last $20 when she ran out of gas on I-95 in Philadelphia last year. After McClure posted the act of kindness on Facebook, she and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico set up a GoFundMe page that raised more than $400,000 within a week for Bobbitt.

In late August, Bobbitt claimed he was homeless again and begging for money on the streets, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He added that saying he had no access to the $200,000 left over from donors or the car bought for him, WPVI reported.

Earlier Thursday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina confirmed that investigators served a search warrant at the New Jersey home of McClure and D’Amico "in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter," NJ.com reported.

An attorney for the couple has declined comment and told a judge they would invoke the Fifth Amendment, NJ.com reported. No charges have been filed.

Lawyers for Bobbitt and the couple have argued about how much of the $400,000 raised has been spent on the homeless man’s behalf, the Inquirer reported. Bobbitt’s lawyers claim he was given $75,000. Ernest E. Badway, representing the couple, claims Bobbitt received $200,000. Earlier this week, Badway said there was no more money in the GoFundMe account, the newspaper reported.

