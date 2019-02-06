  • Here's why Democratic women wore white to the State of the Union

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - During Tuesday's State of the Union address, it was hard to miss the dozens of Democratic congresswomen wearing white in the audience.

    It was more than a simple wardrobe choice. According to CNN, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, chair of the House Democratic Women's Working Group, said last week that members would don the color as a tribute to the suffragette movement and the record number of women in Congress.

    "I'm looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen!" Frankel, D-Florida, tweeted Jan. 30. "We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!"

    On Tuesday night, photos of the women in white flooded Twitter:

