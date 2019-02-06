Here's why Democratic women wore white to the State of the Union

WASHINGTON - During Tuesday's State of the Union address, it was hard to miss the dozens of Democratic congresswomen wearing white in the audience.
It was more than a simple wardrobe choice. According to CNN, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, chair of the House Democratic Women's Working Group, said last week that members would don the color as a tribute to the suffragette movement and the record number of women in Congress.
"I'm looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen!" Frankel, D-Florida, tweeted Jan. 30. "We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!"
I'm looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen! We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!https://t.co/CVPLLIunde— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) January 30, 2019
On Tuesday night, photos of the women in white flooded Twitter:
Standing hand in hand with @HouseDemWomen wearing #Suffragette white to #SOTU as we fight #ForThePeople! pic.twitter.com/zN8xFQryP7— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 6, 2019
Women in white: @AOC and Ana Maria Archila, who confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator during Kavanaugh hearings, ready for SOTU pic.twitter.com/TRqBiSo2LE— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) February 5, 2019
We’re ready for #SOTU! Standing strong in suffragette white. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/B80148cMTW— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 6, 2019
Nearly 100 years after women earned the right to vote, more than 100 women are serving in Congress. Tonight the @HouseDemWomen are wearing suffragette white to remind the president that we—and the rights our ancestors fought for—aren't going anywhere. #SOTU #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/ZkFDdj5YxV— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 5, 2019
