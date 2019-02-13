ATLANTA - Lyft is offering free rides in more than 30 cities this month in celebration of Black History Month.
The ride-share service announced the offer Feb. 7 in a blog post.
Specifically, the rides are to black history museums, memorials and black-owned businesses.
“At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today,” the company blog post said. “That is why during the month of February, we’ll be providing one free ride up to $10* to Black history museums, memorials, and relevant cultural sites, as well as to Black-owned businesses throughout various communities in which we serve.”
The participating cities each have at least one designated location that the free ride a can be taken to. Specific destinations are at the Lyft Blog.
Participating cities and free ride codes are below:
Atlanta (Promo code: BHMATL19)
Austin, Texas (Promo code: BHMATX19)
Baltimore (Promo code: BHMBWI19)
Birmingham, Alabama (Promo code: BHMBHM19)
Boston (Promo code: BHMBOS19)
Charleston, South Carolina (Promo code: BHMCHS19)
Charlotte, North Carolina (Promo code: BHMCLT19)
Chicago (Promo code: BHMCHI19)
Cincinnati (Promo code: BHMCVG19)
Columbus, Ohio (Promo code: BHMCMH19)
Columbia, South Carolina (Promo code: BHMCAE19)
Dallas (Promo code: BHMDFW19)
Denver (Promo code: BHMDEN19)
Greenville, South Carolina (Promo code: BHMGSP19)
Jersey City, New Jersey (Promo code: BHMNJ19)
Kansas City, Missouri (Promo code: BHMMCI19)
Long Island, New York (Promo code: BHMLI19)
Los Angeles (Promo code: BHMLA19)
Memphis, Tennessee (Promo code: BHMMEM19)
Minneapolis (Promo code: BHMMSP19)
Nashville, Tennessee (Promo code: BHMBNA19)
New Orleans (Promo code: BHMMSY19)
New York (Promo code: BHMNYC19)
Oakland, California (Promo code: BHMOAK19)
Ottawa, Ontario (BHMOTT19)
Philadelphia (Promo code: BHMPHI19)
Phoenix (Promo code: BHMPHX19)
Pittsburgh (Promo code: BHM19PIT)
Portland, Oregon (Promo code: BHMPDX19)
Richmond, Virginia (Promo code: BHMRIC19)
San Francisco (Promo code: BHMSFO19)
Seattle (Promo code: BHMSEA19)
St. Louis (Promo code: BHMSTL19)
Toronto (Promo code: BHMTO19)
Washington (Promo code: BHMDCA19)
