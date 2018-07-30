Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shopping guide

Shopping at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta is a great way to pass the time while you wait for your flight or snag a last-minute gift for a loved one. The world's busiest airport has plenty of upscale shops if you'd like to treat yourself.
Here is an overview of shopping at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, along with where each shop is located:
Clothing and accessories
- Coach: Located at Concourse F Centerpoint. Sells Coach-branded accessories.
- Michael Kors: Located at Concourse E, Gate 12. Sells handbags and accessories from the famed designer.
- Luxe International: Located at Concourse B, Gate 15 and Concourse D, Gate 11. Sells brand-name fashions.
- Salvatore Ferragamo: Located at Concourse A Centerpoint. Sells apparel, accessories and shoes from the famous Ferragamo brand.
- Sean John: Located at Concourse B, Gate 26. Sells men's clothing from the trendy Sean John brand.
Books, newspapers and magazines
- Buckhead Books: Located at Concourse C, Gate 39 and Concourse B Centerpoint. Sells books, newspapers and magazines.
- Midtown Magazine: Located at Concourse B, Gate 11; Concourse C, Gate 45 and Concourse D, Gate 6. Sells newspapers and magazines.
- Simply Books: Located at Concourse A Centerpoint. Sells books in all categories.
- Shellis News: Located at Atrium NW; Concourse A, Gate 22; and Concourse T Centerpoint and Gate 3. Sells newspapers, magazines and books, and you can also pick up other items such as packaged snacks and souvenirs.
Duty-free shops
- Duty Free Americas: Located at Concourse E Centerpoint and Concourse F Gate 10. Available to domestic as well as international passengers.
Toys
- Panda Veranda: Concourse B, Gate 7. Sells gifts such as cute stuffed animals from Zoo Atlanta.
- All ATL: Concourse D Centerpoint. Sells Zoo Atlanta stuffed animals and other merchandise, as well as Atlanta-branded shirts and caps that are good for souvenirs.
Tech gear
- Best Buy Express: Located at Concourse A, Gate 19; Concourse D, Gate 11A; and Concourse E, Gates 6, 15, 19 and 31. Lets you be prepared for your flight and trip with portable media players, gaming consoles, digital cameras, phone chargers and more.
- Bluwire: Located at Concourse D Centerpoint. Sells the latest in portable electronic devices.
- InMotion Entertainment : Located at Concourse A Centerpoint and Gate 23; Atrium NW and SE; Concourse B Gates 10 and 27; Concourse C Gates 12 and 22; and Concourse D Gate 27. Sells and conducts live demonstrations of the newest electronic entertainment products, including headsets, cameras, camcorders, music, movies and games.
- iTravel: Located at Concourse B, Gate 17. iTravel is an authorized dealer of Apple products.
Candy/food
- Wolfgang Puck Grab N Go kiosk: Located at Concourse D, Gate 31. Build your own salad or order one of Puck's favorite sandwiches.
- Z-Market: Located at Concourse A, Gate 26; Concourse B, Gate 26; and Concourse T, Gate 10. Sells pre-packaged salads, sandwiches, desserts and snacks.
