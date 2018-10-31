Half-naked woman arrested after falling twice through restaurant ceiling, reports say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee arrested a 26-year-old woman Tuesday after she fell through a ceiling tile at a restaurant in Kingsport while she was nude from the waist down, according to multiple reports.
Authorities arrested Harley Morton, 26, on charges of criminal trespassing, vandalism and disorderly conduct, WCYB reported.
According to the news station, Morton caused an estimated $500 worth of damage late Tuesday night after she gained access to the ceiling of Cook Out, a restaurant on East Stone Drive.
An employee called police around 10 p.m. to report that a woman, identified as Morton, had partially fallen through a ceiling tile in the restaurant’s kitchen before pulling herself back up and “running around” in the ceiling, WCYB and the Times News reported.
An officer responding to the call found broken support rails on the floor but did not immediately see Morton, the Times News reported. She was discovered after she fell through a second ceiling tile in the kitchen and attempted to enter the dining area, according to the newspaper.
Authorities believe Morton was able to get into the roof of Cook Out “by entering an unauthorized area with stairs that led to the roof then pried open a screen to an air conditioning vent,” WCYB reported. On the roof, officers found a wallet with Morton’s ID card inside, the Times News reported.
It was not immediately clear why Morton went into the ceiling. Authorities continue to investigate.
