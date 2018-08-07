0 Guide to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is respected by many for his post-presidential peacekeeping activities and building homes with Habitat for Humanity. His namesake landmark, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, has just as much to admire. Its entrance is next to The Carter Center in a 30-acre wooded park just five minutes from downtown Atlanta.



The library is part of the presidential libraries system administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, a federal agency. It houses hundreds of thousands of books and documents. Other highlights include a life-size replica of the Oval Office, a dramatic "Day in the Life of the President" presentation on 13-foot screens, a walk-through cabin setting that memorializes crucial Camp David meetings and an interactive map table makes the Carters' later trips to monitor elections and fight diseases come alive.



To make the most of a visit to the place that celebrates Jimmy Carter's spirit and accomplishments, check out this guide.



Location: 441 Freedom Pkwy. NE



Things to do or see:

Carter exhibits: The Jimmy Carter Library and Museum Atlanta houses Carter's papers and other material from his presidential administration, including beautiful gifts from world leaders and memorabilia from the Carter family's life. On occasion the library hosts special exhibits, which have included the former president's Nobel Peace Prize.



One current exhibit of note, "Innocent Souls: Vietnam 1968," is made up of images captured by "soldier with a camera" 1st Lieutenant Glenn Hoover. It shows different aspects of those affected by the Vietnam War at its peak, from the young American soldiers to the Vietnamese and Montagnards people of Vietnam.



The presidential library is set between two lakes on 30 acres of park land, providing a tranquil setting for taking in a view of the Atlanta skyline.



The Japanese Garden at the Carter Center Gardens: This tranquil setting is one of Atlanta's "secret gardens." Designed by Japanese master gardener Kinsaku Nakane, the oasis features azaleas, rhododendrons, Japanese maples, river birch, golden raintree, camellia and barberry (all blooming in season). The large waterfall is a must-see attraction. It represents former President Jimmy Carter, and the small waterfall nearby represents Rosalynn Carter. Part of the property is preserved as an undisturbed native oak forest, a 3-acre natural area. Nearby landscapes include a rose garden and entry gardens with star magnolias.



Hours and tours: 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Sunday noon-4:45 p.m.

The Japanese Gardens are open every day from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.



Tickets: General admission for adults is $8; seniors 60 and older, students with IDs and military get in for $6; children under 16 are free.



The Jimmy Carter Presidential Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military and their family from Memorial Day through Labor Day.



For more information:

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

441 Freedom Pkwy. NE

404-865-7100

www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov

To explore the museum in the comfort of your home or office, take the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum Atlanta virtual tour.

