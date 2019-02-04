‘Gone with the Wind' returns to theaters for 80th anniversary

The epic movie “Gone with the Wind” is hitting the big screen to mark the film’s 80th anniversary, but if you want to see it, you’re going to have only four opportunities.
The Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable classic will be shown through Fathom Events on Feb 28 and March 3 only. There will be two screenings each day -- 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating locations, Entertainment Weekly reported.
>> Photos: 'Gone With the Wind' 1939 Atlanta premiere
The movie premiered in Atlanta in 1939, bringing the glamor of Hollywood to the Loew’s Grand Theatre.
The book was released in June 1936, and it was written by Atlanta native Margaret Mitchell. The story, which follows Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara’s life before, during and shortly after The Civil War, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1937.
The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, and two honorary awards, including one for Hattie McDaniel who was the first African-American not only nominated for an Oscar, but also the first African-American winner, taking home the statue for Best Supporting Actress, Entertainment Weekly reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}