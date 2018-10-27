Golden retriever who saved woman from snake bite named dog of year

A golden retriever who saved an Arizona woman from a rattlesnake in July was named the inaugural winner of the inaugural “Milk-Bone Dog of the Year,” Award, Parade reported.
Todd, a 6-month-old puppy who put himself between Paula Godwin and a gray-speckled, gray and white rattlesnake, received the award earlier this week at the 8th Annual Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, the magazine reported.
Todd was bitten and spent 12 hours in an animal hospital before being released.
“I did not see that snake,” Godwin, 44, told ABC News. “It was so camouflaged in the road.”
Godwin went on social media to share Todd’s stories.
Milk-Bone responded by sending a package of treats and then shared a picture of Todd on its Facebook page.
Milk-Bone said its new award will celebrate bravery, overcoming obstacles, strong personality and loyalty traits, Parade reported.
“We are so honored to win the first-ever Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor,” Godwin told the magazine. “To be a part of a celebration like this so rewarding since the Streamys is typically a people-only awards show. We are truly grateful and blessed. Todd will be celebrating with lots of Milk-Bone treats.”
