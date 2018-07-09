  • Gal Gadot visits children's hospital dressed in full Wonder Woman costume

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ANNANDALE, Va. - Gal Gadot visited a children’s hospital Friday fully dressed as Wonder Woman. 

    Patients at Inova Children’s Hospital met the star, who was in the area filming “Wonder Woman 1984,” a sequel to the blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”

    “Thank you Gal Gadot,” Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it… and so did the staff.”

    Wonder Woman 1984” is expected to be released in 2019.

