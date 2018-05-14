Friends bring prom to Illinois girl burned in fire pit explosion

LOMBARD, Ill. - An Illinois teenager thought she was going to miss her prom after suffering severe burns in a backyard fire pit explosion last month. But her friends brought the prom to her, WLS reported.
Korryn Bachner, 15, a sophomore at Glenbard East High School in Lombard, was among a dozen teens injured last month when a boy poured gasoline on a bonfire during a weekend party.
Bachner suffered serious burns to her face and hands and was not going to attend her prom on Saturday. Her date, however, decorated the Bachners’ basement, and friends dropped in to visit before the actual prom started, WLS reported.
"There were tears," Korryn’s father, Bob Bachner, told WLS.
“Overwhelming doesn't seem like the right word anymore," said Korryn’s mother, Ellen Bachner.
While doctors expect Korryn to make a full recovery, it will take months, WLS reported.
"Having all my friends’ support, it helps a lot,” Korryn told WLS. “It takes my mind off things.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}