Former 'Soap' star Robert Mandan dead at 86

Actor Robert Mandan, who played the womanizing Chester Tate on ABC’s situation comedy “Soap,” has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86.
Related Headlines
Mandan died April 29 in Los Angeles, the Reporter confirmed.
Mandan was born in Clever, Missouri but grew up in Southern California. He worked in theater before appearing on television soap operas like “Edge of Night,” “The Doctors” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Mandan also appeared on television shows like “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “Three’s Company” and “The Facts of Life,” but is remembered for his role as Chester Tate on “Soap” from 1977 to 1981.
Mandan returned to television daytime drama in 1990 on “Santa Barbara” and also appeared on “Days of Our Lives” in 1998.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}