    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ARDMORE, Pa. - A former Playboy model was found strangled inside her Pennsylvania condominium Wednesday night.

    According to the ABC affiliate WPVI-TV, Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was discovered at 9:15 p.m. inside her bedroom in her first-floor condominium in Ardmore.

    Police found Carlin-Kraft while performing a welfare check on the woman. The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

    Sources told WPVI-TV that a surveillance video showed a man following Carlin-Kraft into the building Tuesday night.

    Investigators said they believe the man left by jumping off the balcony.

    According to her model booking profile, Carlin-Kraft said she has worked runway shows, has done commercials for jewelry and evening gowns, and “did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour.”

    In addition to Playboy, Carlin-Kraft has modeled for MAC Cosmetics, Maxim and David Yurman.

