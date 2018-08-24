ARDMORE, Pa. - A former Playboy model was found strangled inside her Pennsylvania condominium Wednesday night.
According to the ABC affiliate WPVI-TV, Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was discovered at 9:15 p.m. inside her bedroom in her first-floor condominium in Ardmore.
Police found Carlin-Kraft while performing a welfare check on the woman. The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Sources told WPVI-TV that a surveillance video showed a man following Carlin-Kraft into the building Tuesday night.
Investigators said they believe the man left by jumping off the balcony.
Sources say surveillance video shows a man following Christina Carlin-Kraft into the building the night before her body was discovered. Police believe he left by jumping off the balcony. https://t.co/6yzrwikzOj pic.twitter.com/8anpipkuit— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 24, 2018
According to her model booking profile, Carlin-Kraft said she has worked runway shows, has done commercials for jewelry and evening gowns, and “did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour.”
In addition to Playboy, Carlin-Kraft has modeled for MAC Cosmetics, Maxim and David Yurman.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}