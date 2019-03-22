Florida man arrested after burning large pile of marijuana in backyard, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after deputies were led to his location by billowing smoke and the overpowering aroma of marijuana burning in his backyard, investigators said.
Indian River County Sheriff Deputy Luke Keppel saw a large cloud of smoke as he drove to Dave Ellis’ house Feb. 28 after neighbors called about an opening burning, the Miami Herald reported.
Ellis showed Keppel a nearly pile of smoldering debris that was nearly 6 feet in diameter and 2 feet tall. It had the distinct smell of marijuana, TC Palm reported.
After seeing the remains of some marijuana plants and leaves, Keppel insisted Ellis was burning marijuana.
“It’s trash. You don’t smoke that,” Ellis said in dispute. “I’ve got like a quarter pound of it inside.”
Once inside, Keppel found marijuana and paraphernalia on an aluminum tray, the Herald reported.
“I’ve got more in the refrigerator,” Ellis told investigators, the Herald reported.
Ellis was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor drug charges. He was released on $6,000 bond, according to jail records.
