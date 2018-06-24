  • 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome baby boy, reveal his name

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The latest addition to Chip and Joanna Gaines' family has arrived.

    The "Fixer Upper" stars took to social media Saturday to announce the birth of their fifth child, sharing a photo of the baby boy and revealing his name.

    "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love," Joanna wrote Saturday night on Instagram. "He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

    Earlier in the day, Chip tweeted: "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!" He added the hashtag "#blessedBeyondBelief."

    According to Country Living, the couple have two other sons, Drake and Duke, and two daughters, Ella and Emmie.

