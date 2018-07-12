Ex-NBA star Charles Oakley arrested for cheating at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS - Former New York Knicks NBA player Charles Oakley was arrested Sunday after allegedly cheating during a game of blackjack at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Oakley, 54, was reportedly caught on resort surveillance video July 8 changing his $100 bet during a game.
He was reportedly seen on camera pulling a single chip off its mark, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.
Officials from the Nevada Gaming Board told TMZ Sports that Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”
Oakley was arrested after hotel security reviewed the video at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
A source told TMZ Sports that the arrest was an “insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has not publicly responded to calls for comment about the arrest.
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the maximum sentence for the violation would be between one to six years, if charged.
Oakley played for six NBA teams, including a 10-year stretch with the New York Knicks.
He is currently the coach of Killer 3s, a Big3 professional basketball league co-founded by rap star Ice Cube.
