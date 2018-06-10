0 Eunice Gayson, first ‘Bond girl,' dies at 90

Actress Eunice Gayson, the first “Bond girl” who played Sylvia Trench in in the James Bond movies, has died, according to a tweet from the James Bond franchise Twitter page. She was 90.

>> Read more trending news

Gayson appeared in the first two movies in the James Bond series: “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love.”

According to a tweet from Gayson’s official Twitter account, the actress died Friday.

Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq — James Bond (@007) June 9, 2018

"Dr. No," released in 1962, was the first film that brought the Ian Fleming spy novels to life. Sean Connery starred as James Bond, who was known as British Agent 007.

According to the BBC, Gayson helped steady a nervous Connery so he could deliver his signature phrase -- “Bond. James Bond” -- for the first time.

Meeting 007 over cards at the Le Cercle Club casino, she suggests raising the stakes. Bond replies: "I admire your courage, Miss, er... ?"

"Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr... ?"

Bond. James Bond."

We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed. pic.twitter.com/c5kVHs256Y — Eunice Gayson (@EuniceGayson) June 9, 2018

In 2012, Gayson said that Connery “had to say Bond, James Bond, but he came out with other permutations like Sean Bond, James Connery. 'Cut! Cut! Cut!’” the BBC reported.

At the suggestion of director Terence Young, Gayson took Connery for a drink, and he returned to deliver the line perfectly, the BBC reported.

> Photos: Notable deaths of 2018

Gayson reprised her role in the second James Bond movie, “From Russia With Love," in 1963.

Very sad to learn of the passing of the marvellous Eunice Gaysonhttps://t.co/F3kWZj7Gsd — Hammer (@hammerfilms) June 10, 2018

Gayson appeared in "The Revenge of Frankenstein" in 1958, and also was in television series such as “The Saint” and “The Avengers,” CNN reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.