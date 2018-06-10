  • Eunice Gayson, first ‘Bond girl,' dies at 90

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actress Eunice Gayson, the first “Bond girl” who played Sylvia Trench in in the James Bond movies, has died, according to a tweet from the James Bond franchise Twitter page. She was 90.

    Gayson appeared in the first two movies in the James Bond series: “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love.”

    According to a tweet from Gayson’s official Twitter account, the actress died Friday.

    "Dr. No," released in 1962, was the first film that brought the Ian Fleming spy novels to life. Sean Connery starred as James Bond, who was known as British Agent 007.

    According to the BBC, Gayson helped steady a nervous Connery so he could deliver his signature phrase -- “Bond. James Bond” -- for the first time.

    Meeting 007 over cards at the Le Cercle Club casino, she suggests raising the stakes. Bond replies: "I admire your courage, Miss, er... ?"

    "Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr... ?"

    Bond. James Bond."

    In 2012, Gayson said that Connery “had to say Bond, James Bond, but he came out with other permutations like Sean Bond, James Connery. 'Cut! Cut! Cut!’” the BBC reported.

    At the suggestion of director Terence Young, Gayson took Connery for a drink, and he returned to deliver the line perfectly, the BBC reported.

    Gayson reprised her role in the second James Bond movie, “From Russia With Love," in 1963.

    Gayson appeared in "The Revenge of Frankenstein" in 1958, and also was in television series such as “The Saint” and “The Avengers,” CNN reported.

