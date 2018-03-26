Easter 101: Chart shows you how to get perfectly colored Easter eggs

Easter will be here before you know it. If you haven’t jumped into the kitchen to dye eggs, then the procrastination has paid off. There’s a color chart that includes the exact number of food coloring drops that you need to get your favorite colors, Simplemost.com reported.
>>Click here for tips for hard boiling the perfect egg
After you hard boil your eggs, McCormick says take 1/2 cup boiling water, 1 teaspoon of vinegar and use this chart to get the right colors. Then you let the eggs sit in the mixture for about 5 minutes and use a slotted spoon, wire egg holder or tongs to remove the eggs before letting them dry.
Then you grab the food coloring and use the chart below, Simplemost.com reported.
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}