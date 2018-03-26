  • Easter 101: Chart shows you how to get perfectly colored Easter eggs

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Easter will be here before you know it. If you haven’t jumped into the kitchen to dye eggs, then the procrastination has paid off. There’s a color chart that includes the exact number of food coloring drops that you need to get your favorite colors, Simplemost.com reported.

    After you hard boil your eggs, McCormick says take 1/2 cup boiling water, 1 teaspoon of vinegar and use this chart to get the right colors.  Then you let the eggs sit in the mixture for about 5 minutes and use a slotted spoon, wire egg holder or tongs to remove the eggs before letting them dry.

    Then you grab the food coloring and use the chart below, Simplemost.com reported.

