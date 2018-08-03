Dozens of goats on the loose in Idaho neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho - About 100 goats were on the loose in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood Friday and no one could figure out where they came from.
KTVB reported that the animals were going house to house and eating grass and shrubbery. Some goats appear to have tags on their ears, but it is unclear where they came from.
#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk— Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018
Neighbors told KTVB that the goats were there for about an hour before animal control officers arrived.
Officers initially showed up with one truck, but soon realized they would need a lot more help to contain all of them.
Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP— Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018
