Donald Trump turns 72: Messages of well-wishes and a look at past birthdays

    President Donald Trump turns 72 years old Thursday.

    His birthday celebration started early in Singapore, while he was in the country for the historic summit with North Korea.

    “Celebrating birthday,” Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singapore minister for foreign affairs, tweeted. “A bit early.”

    Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter.

    Others are also reaching out to wish the president a happy birthday, which also happens to fall on Flag Day.

    At 70 years old, Trump was the oldest president at the start of his administration.

    Previously, Ronald Reagan held the title when he started his term in office at 69.

    Trump is now back in Washington, D.C.

    The White House has not disclosed how the president will celebrate his birthday.

    Before Trump became president, however, he was known for his lavish birthday parties.

    His 42nd birthday in 1988 was held at his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and included a “15-foot spaceship zooming from the stage to hover among smoke and flashing lasers,” the Washington Post reports

