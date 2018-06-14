Donald Trump turns 72: Messages of well-wishes and a look at past birthdays

President Donald Trump turns 72 years old Thursday.
His birthday celebration started early in Singapore, while he was in the country for the historic summit with North Korea.
“Celebrating birthday,” Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singapore minister for foreign affairs, tweeted. “A bit early.”
Celebrating birthday, a bit early. pic.twitter.com/laVLNs7J2j— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter.
Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018
Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe
Others are also reaching out to wish the president a happy birthday, which also happens to fall on Flag Day.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President!— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2018
You’re keeping your promise to make America safer and more prosperous.
And unfortunately for me, you’re doing all this without losing a step in your golf game!@realDonaldTrump #TrumpBirthday pic.twitter.com/PJRa54FVAP
Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump! Thank you for fighting everyday to put America FIRST! We are the greatest country in the world and will never apologize for that.— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) June 14, 2018
Happy Birthday, @realDonaldTrump! You have more energy than anyone I know half your age. Thank you for refusing to follow the herd that got us into quagmires at home and abroad! #MAGA2018— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 14, 2018
Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump of course you were born on #flagday 🇺🇸 makes perfect sense. It was an honor to sing for you this year and an honor to be apart of your coalition URC and NDC. I hope you have a blessed and prosperous birthday sir. God bless 🇺🇸🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/V2rqLJOWmc— Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) June 14, 2018
🎈🎈🎈 RT TO WISH @realDonaldTrump A HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎈🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/6Z6dUgEOXn— GOP (@GOP) June 14, 2018
At 70 years old, Trump was the oldest president at the start of his administration.
Previously, Ronald Reagan held the title when he started his term in office at 69.
Trump is now back in Washington, D.C.
The White House has not disclosed how the president will celebrate his birthday.
Happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/e5fhi540T9— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2018
Before Trump became president, however, he was known for his lavish birthday parties.
His 42nd birthday in 1988 was held at his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and included a “15-foot spaceship zooming from the stage to hover among smoke and flashing lasers,” the Washington Post reports.
