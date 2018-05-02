Denim brand offers 'extreme cut out jean' for $168

A Los Angeles-based denim company is raising eyebrows across the internet with the debut of its barely-there, $168 “extreme cut out jeans.”
The pants from Carmar denim have little jean to them aside from the seams. Still, they do come with pockets.
On its website, the company described the jeans as a “high-rise pant with large statement cutouts on (the) front and back.” The company has posted multiple photos of the jeans to Instagram, to mostly negative reviews.
"These have to be a joke," wrote Instagram user morgansherabq.
“It's called not even wearing pants,” Instagram user shannynxindigo wrote.
Some users gawked at how little denim is used to make the jeans while others wondered about the price tag.
“This isn’t creativity,” wrote Instagram user biggest_little_photo. “It’s laziness wrapped in a bow. … You could’ve bought shorts and denim overalls and DIYd them yourself.”
"When you love toast but hate the crust," Instagram user rahmawatisalamdawa wrote.
Still, not everyone panned the pants.
"This outfit is literally everything," Instagram user heidiijane wrote.
