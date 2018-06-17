Country singer Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend

Country music star Scotty McGreery married his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, in the North Carolina mountains on Saturday, People reported.
McCreery, who was the 2011 winner of “American Idol,” wed near Grandfather Mountain, WRAL reported.
Dugal is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and works as a pediatric nurse at Duke University Hospital, WRAL reported.
“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives,” McCreery told People. “That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays.
“I support her dreams and she supports mine.”
The couple met as kindergarten students in Garner, North Carolina, WRAL reported.
The couple, both 24, made Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” their first dance, People reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}