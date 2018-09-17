Coca-Cola could enter cannabis drink market

ATLANTA - Soft drink giant Coca-Cola could be entering a new market for the iconic company: cannabis-infused beverages.
Leaders of Coca-Cola were speaking with Aurora Cannabis Inc. based in Canada, Reuters reported.
Coke officials are keeping an eye on the growing trend of drinks infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, the chemical in marijuana that can treat pain but not get users high, BNN Bloomberg reported.
That means the beverages that could be developed would not give drinkers a high, it would be used for easing inflammation, pain and cramping, BBN Bloomberg reported.
Both Coke and Aurora Cannabis said they are interested in the product but didn’t comment on any speculation of the market, Reuters reported.
Aurora officials told CNBC:
“Aurora has expressed specific interest in the infused beverage space, and we intend to enter that market. There is so much happening in this area right now and we think it has incredible potential. As a rule, we do not discuss business development initiatives until they are finalized, however we have a responsibility to our shareholders to give proper consideration to all relevant opportunities that are presented.”
Coke officials also released a statement to CNBC:
“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}