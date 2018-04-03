0 Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum separate; internet declares, 'Love is dead'

NEW YORK - Actors Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating, the couple tweeted Monday night.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," their joint statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

According to The Associated Press, the pair, who met during filming of the 2006 movie "Step Up," were married for almost nine years and have one daughter, 4-year-old Everly.

Distressed fans flocked to Twitter to mourn the couple's split.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) April 3, 2018

I just found out jenna dewan and channing tatum split up and I have lost all hope in love. — Lily Marston (@lily_marston) April 3, 2018

The two responses:



“Love is dead 💔”



Or



“CHANNING IS SINGLE” — ANGUS O'LOUGHLIN (@Angus_OL) April 3, 2018

#Breaking -- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announce they're splitting after 8 years of marriage. Is love dead? I loooved this couple :( https://t.co/SKz7qmbX9Z pic.twitter.com/UIvQxGpJ2Q — Deidre Behar (@deidrebehar) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are splitting and now love is OFFICIALLY REALLY AND TRULY DEAD https://t.co/yFYOB2YONO — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are breaking up. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 3, 2018

2018 is cancelled until further notice https://t.co/NTqYZ8ctLM — britta (@mogirlprobs) April 3, 2018

Love doesn't even exist anymore. I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can't make it no one can hahah — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) April 3, 2018

