Bingo game turns into brawl at nursing home

RIDEAU LAKES, Ontario - They must take the bingo games very seriously.
A bingo game at a long-term care facility turned into a fight, and it was so bad that police had to be called in, CBC reported.
It started when one 79-year-old woman took the seat that is usually used by an 86-year old player.
The two women started arguing, then the verbal fight turned physical. Then other residents of the nursing home jumped into the fray, according to the CBC.
Ontario Provincial Police were called in and everyone involved calmed down.
No one was seriously hurt and no one was charged, the CBC reported.
Police were not sure if the bingo game continued after the fight.
