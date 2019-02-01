Beyonce, Jay-Z offering free tour tickets for life for fans

Beyonce and Jay-Z fans can win free tickets to their concerts for life in a new contest announced by the couple.
Reuters reported that Beyonce made the announcement on her Instagram page Wednesday.
In the post, Beyonce asked, “What is your Greenprint?”
The question is a nod to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s personal trainer, Marco Borges, who wrote a plant-based diet book called “The Greenprint.” The goal of the diet is to reduce the environmental impact people leave on the world by introducing plant-based foods into their diets.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Super Bowl Sting: 33 arrested for sex trafficking in just 4 days
- Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman streamed on Facebook Live
- 13-year-old found dead after running away over cellphone fight with parents
Beyonce and Jay-Z are encouraging fans to adopt a more plant-based diet with a contest to win concert tickets for life.
The singer pledged to eat plant-based meals for breakfast and take part in meatless Mondays.
According to a Tuesday Instagram post from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the rapper pledged to eat two plant-based meals a day.
To enter, fans can go to The Greenprint website and enter their name and email address. Only one entry can be made per person and the entrant must be a legal resident of the United States over the age of 18. The contest ends April 22. The winner will be randomly selected by May 22.
However, the concerts are not quite “for life.” The terms of the prize are a pair of tickets to one official tour concert by Beyonce, Jay-Z or both for 30 years max.
Vegan diets aren’t new for the couple. In 2013, the couple embarked on a 22-day plant-based diet challenge from 22 Days Nutrition, which was founded by Borges.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}