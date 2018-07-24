0 Atlantic Station movies: Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 guide

The Southeast's largest Regal Cinemas theater can be found at Atlantic Station, midtown Atlanta's entertainment hub. The Regal Stadium 18 IMAX, RPX & VIP at Atlantic Station is luxurious and fun. It screens blockbusters, fine art cinema and Fathom events like Metropolitan Opera live-streaming performances and Big Screen Classics.



The VIP portion of the Regal Stadium 18 name indicates a showing that includes the highly popular recliner seating and reserved seats. VIP shows are strictly for those who are 21 and up with a valid ID required for admission. Shows in other auditoriums and earlier in the day are more appropriate for families and younger viewers.



Here's a guide to check out before heading to Atlantic Station's popular movie theater.



Location: 261 19th St. NW

Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 is a centerpiece of this popular Atlanta entertainment hub. Besides the cinema, Atlantic Station has more than 30 shops and 17 dining choices, along with a wide selection of specialty events.



Tickets: It's possible to buy tickets, some involving reserved seating, online through the Regal company website, Fandango and other online vendors. Mobile tickets offer the option of having tickets sent straight to a mobile phone. Print-at-home tickets are also available.



In-person ticket purchases can be made at the theater on the day of the show. Certain major events and blockbuster movies start ticket sales well ahead of the movie's release, and avid fans swarm to reserve the best seats for opening day shows.



Amenities: Extras at this theater include a cafe, full bar and optional reserved seating. For those who need an assist to fully enjoy a movie, Regal Atlantic Station provides complimentary listening devices for most shows and each of its auditoriums is wheelchair-accessible.



Special features: The theater shows first-run movies in standard format and some movies, typically action or big-budget hits, are also screened in Real 3-D, IMAX and RPX, which is the Regal company's big-screen theater concept.



The theater also holds special screenings, typically Fathom events, from Metropolitan Operas to ballet, Disney musicals and National Theatre Live.

What to know:

Minors under the age of 18 are not allowed on the premises after 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday without an adult who is at least 21 years of age or older.

If you don't agree that the RPX is the best movie experience available, Regal offers a guarantee where your next movie is free.

The Regal Rewards program applies at the Atlantic Station theater and other Regals throughout the nation and the world. It offers discounts and rewards that are theater-oriented, like a free small popcorn after a certain number of purchase points have been earned.

Parking is free for Atlantic Station movies. Viewers can park in the Station parking deck for two hours, and receive an added two hours if they validate their parking ticket at a validation machine near the exit doors before leaving the Regal theater.

For more information:

Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX, RPX & VIP

261 19th St. NW

844-462-7342, ext. 1752

www.regmovies.com/theaters/regal-atlantic-station

