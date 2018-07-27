0 Atlanta Ferris wheel: SkyView Atlanta tickets, discounts

Towering nearly 20 stories above Centennial Olympic Park, the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel is breathtaking. It features 42 climate-controlled gondolas and guests can enjoy sweeping views of downtown Atlanta to Buckhead and beyond as they whirl through the air. It provides both a family attraction and a romantic way to view the city.



Before heading downtown, check out this handy visitors guide to SkyView Atlanta.



A brief history: The 21-acre public Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta was built as part of the infrastructure improvements when Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics. The 200-foot Atlanta Ferris wheel debuted in 2013, becoming the park's latest tourist attraction.



Location: 168 Luckie St. NW



How to buy tickets and get discounts: Ticket prices run about $14 for adults (defined as people who are ages 12 or older) with discounts for children ages 3 to 11, seniors ages 65 or older, military with active duty or retiree ID, and students. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free, but all children must have an adult ride with them in the gondola.



VIP tickets allow holders to skip the line and take an extended flight in a specially-designed gondola that has a glass door and Ferrari-style seats. The VIP ride will fit up to five people who pay around $50 each. VIP tickets are nonrefundable.



Group ticket discounts are available at price points for those who need 20-199 tickets and those who need more than 200 tickets.



An Elevated Date Night package is available by reservation only, Sundays through Thursday (but not Friday or Saturday). The experience includes amenities like black car service to and from SkyView Atlanta, a VIP lounge and a horse-drawn carriage ride for two. Prices for the date run about $175.



Payment options to ride the Ferris wheel include cash, credit or debit card. You can either print the tickets you buy online or show a confirmation email on your mobile device once you reach the gate.



Hours of operation: SkyView Atlanta is an afternoon and evening enterprise, open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 11 p.m., Friday from noon to midnight and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.



Parking: SkyView Atlanta offers $5 off parking at the 600-space LAZ parking deck located two blocks from the Ferris wheel at 100 Luckie St. and 101 Cone St. Ask a ticket agent for the discount chaser ticket upon your arrival so you can use it when exiting the garage. Be sure to show the SkyView ticket agent your original parking ticket to receive the discount chaser card.



Pre-book parking with the LAZ reservation app.



For more information:

SkyView Atlanta

168 Luckie St. NW

678-949-9023

www.skyviewatlanta.com



To find out more about group tickets, field trips, renting the venue for a party or wedding, or filming at the site, email events@skyviewatlanta.com.

