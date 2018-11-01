Aretha Franklin's Michigan home listed for $800K

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin’s Michigan home has been listed for sale.
Realtor.com reported that the late Queen of Soul’s Colonial-style home is listed for $800,000. It’s located in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the state -- the suburb of Bloomfield Township.
The house, which is more than 4,100 square feet, has five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and two ponds outside.
The Associated Press reported that the brick house, built in 1990, also has a three-car garage, a sauna, jetted tub and multiple decks.
Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August. She did not have a will. Including the home, Franklin has about $2 million in property in the area, The AP reported in September. The market value of the property could be twice as much. She also had ownership of her music.
Images of Franklin’s home can be seen at Realtor.com.
