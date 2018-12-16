Archaeologists discover 4,400 year-old tomb in Egypt

GIZA, Egypt - Archaeologists have discovered a tomb in Egypt that has gone untouched for 4,400 years.
The Associated Press reported that Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery Saturday at the Saqqara burial ground in Giza, west of Cairo.
Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said the tomb is from the 5th dynasty of the pharaohs and belonged to a royal priest named Wahtye, CNN reported. Walls of the tomb are decorated with colored scenes of the priest with his wife, mother and other family. Mostafa Waziri, the head of the excavation mission, said other drawings show funeral furniture manufacturing, music performances, pottery making, hunting, sailing and wine making.
According to CNN, Waziri said his team reached the tomb in November, but getting inside took time as the doors were sealed. There are five burial sites, which Waziri said will be the subject of more excavations.
Sabry Farag, general director of the site, said the tomb was about 33 feet long and 10 feet wide and contains a basement.
BBC News reported that archaeologists will start excavations of the tomb Dec. 16.
