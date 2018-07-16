Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Here's what on sale

Amazon’s annual summer sale, Prime Day, is here and online shoppers are getting ready for the Black Friday in July-like sales.
Prime Day starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). Amazon has promised more than a million items will be going on sale Monday and Tuesday.
Prime Day began four years ago and has grown more popular each year. Prime Day 2017 saw the busiest day of online sales in Amazon’s history, even outdoing Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Through Prime Now, Prime members can save up to 30 percent on home essentials, snacks, beverages and more, according to a press release from Amazon.
AmazonFresh customers can get $30 off their order of $100 or more, and Prime members in eligible restaurant delivery areas will receive $13 off their first Amazon Restaurants order when they make any purchase on Amazon.com or Prime Now on Prime Day, the press release said.
Here's everything you need to know for Prime Day 2018.
You must be a Prime member to get the deals at Amazon and Whole Foods. You can become a Prime member by clicking here. You can also get a trial 30-day membership to shop on Prime Day if you do not want to commit to a year-round membership.
This Prime Day the company is offering deals at Whole Foods stores. By downloading the Whole Foods or Amazon app, Prime members can get an additional 10 percent off certain items.
Here are some of the deals. Remember, they do not go into effect until the sale starts at 3 p.m. ET.
- Apple MacBook Air - $819
- Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 - $230
- Burton Kilo Pack - $41
- Samsung Gear S2 - $158
- Apple iPhone 6S - $265
- Apple iPad 2017 - $296
- LG 4K Ultra HD SK8000PUA - 55-inch TV - $847
- Xbox One S 500GB - $245
- Echo Dot – $29.99
- Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote - $19.99
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - $649
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro Unlocked - $549.90
- Stage Right Studio Headphones - $27
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop - $1,049
- Hisense 40-Inch 1080p LED TV - $184
- MegaWheels Hoverboards - $159
- Moto G6 - $234.99
- Honor 7X Android phone - $169 .
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $174
- Oontz Angle 3 Plus - $28
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill - $227.74
- Britax B-Free & B-Safe Ultra Travel System, Pewter - $569.99
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB, Black - $29.99
- Sosoon Laptop Backpack - $32.99
- Bella Electric Skillet - $20
- Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector - $399.99
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV - $289.99
- Kindle - $49.99
- Kindle Paperwhite - $79.99
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker - $399
- Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Switch - $39.97 It works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 - $329
- Noco Genius Boost Car Jumstarter - $100
- Hamilton Beach Food Processor - $39
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose Bundle - $195.99
