0 Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Here's what on sale

Amazon’s annual summer sale, Prime Day, is here and online shoppers are getting ready for the Black Friday in July-like sales.

Prime Day starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). Amazon has promised more than a million items will be going on sale Monday and Tuesday.

Prime Day began four years ago and has grown more popular each year. Prime Day 2017 saw the busiest day of online sales in Amazon’s history, even outdoing Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Through Prime Now, Prime members can save up to 30 percent on home essentials, snacks, beverages and more, according to a press release from Amazon.

AmazonFresh customers can get $30 off their order of $100 or more, and Prime members in eligible restaurant delivery areas will receive $13 off their first Amazon Restaurants order when they make any purchase on Amazon.com or Prime Now on Prime Day, the press release said.

Here's everything you need to know for Prime Day 2018.

You must be a Prime member to get the deals at Amazon and Whole Foods. You can become a Prime member by clicking here. You can also get a trial 30-day membership to shop on Prime Day if you do not want to commit to a year-round membership.

This Prime Day the company is offering deals at Whole Foods stores. By downloading the Whole Foods or Amazon app, Prime members can get an additional 10 percent off certain items.

Here are some of the deals. Remember, they do not go into effect until the sale starts at 3 p.m. ET.

