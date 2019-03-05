Airline will no longer require female flight attendants to wear makeup

Female airline crew members with Virgin Atlantic will no longer to be required to wear makeup during flights, according to several media outlets.
The company, based in the United Kingdom, called its updated grooming guideline -- which will now allow women to wear pants as part of their standard uniform -- a “significant change for the aviation industry,” CNN reported.
In a statement, Mark Anderson, Virgin Atlantic’s executive vice president for customers, said the airline has been “listening to the views of our people.”
"Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work," Anderson said.
In 2013, Virgin Atlantic CEO Richard Branson dressed as a female flight attendant and wore lipstick and makeup after losing a bet to Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes, the BBC reported.
Qatar Airways, which used to fire female flight attendants when they became pregnant, last week created the International Air Transport Association diversity and inclusion awards, Newsweek reported.
