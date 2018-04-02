0 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from prison

FORT WORTH, Texas - Ethan Couch, who is better known as the “Affluenza teen,” has been released from jail.

Couch was sent to jail for violating his probation on the conviction of killing four people in a drunken driving accident in 2013, USA Today reported.

His case became a focal point after a psychologist said that Couch suffered from “affluenza,” a term the doctor came up with that showed his affluent upbringing was the reason behind his behavior. Couch, who was 16 years old at the time of the accident, had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit that night, ABC News reported.

KXAS reported that he also had marijuana and Valium in his system when he hit a group of people who were helping a disabled driver on the side of a road.

Police said that Couch had stolen beer from a store near the crash, KXAS reported.

The judge in the case sentenced Couch to 10 years probation and rehab, USA Today reported.

Couch, along with his mother, went to Mexico after his conviction, KDFW reported.

Once returned to the United States, Couch was sentenced to two years behind bars for his probation violation, Fox News reported.

Couch, who is now 20, was released Monday morning, but will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and abide by a 9 p.m. curfew, KXAS reported.

BREAKING: Ethan Couch just released from jail. In probation office now to get ankle monitor and fill out paperwork. Deputies took him in tunnel to avoid news photographers @NBCDFW https://t.co/kTPWV3tBEX — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) April 2, 2018

Couch’s mother, Tonya, was also charged with hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering when she allegedly helped her son go to Mexico. She was returned to jail last week after failing a drug test, KXAS reported.

