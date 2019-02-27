Adults vaccinated as kids against measles may need to be revaccinated

Adults born between 1957 and the early 1970s who were vaccinated against the measles as children may need to be vaccinated again.
Measles vaccines given in the late '50s to early '70s weren’t as effective as the vaccine given today, Dr. Roy Buchinsky, of University Hospitals in Beachwood, Ohio, told WOIO-TV.
“So, we now recommend to people that are traveling abroad that are born in this time period of ’57 to early ’70s that they should be revaccinated when traveling overseas to areas that may have more measles,” Buchinsky said.
Those traveling to areas where there has been a recent measles outbreak should also consider getting revaccinated, WOIO-TV reported. An “outbreak” is defined as three or more cases of a disease, the news station reported. So far in 2019 there have been three outbreaks of the measles in New York state, and an outbreak in Washington state, Texas and Illinois.
The latest outbreak information can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
