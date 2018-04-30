Actress Pamela Gidley, of ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,' dead at 52

SEABROOK, N.H. - Actress Pamela Gidley, well known for her portrayal of Teresa Banks in the “Twin Peaks” prequel film “Fire Walk With Me,” died earlier this month. She was 52.
The Associated Press reported that Gidley’s death was announced in an online obituary. It said she died peacefully at her Seabrook, New Hampshire, home on April 16. It did not include a cause of death.
Gidley was a model and actress who had her first dance recital at age 3, her obituary said. As an actress, she had parts in the cult classic sci-fi movie “Cherry 2000,” and TV shows “MacGyver,” “The Pretender,” “CSI” and “The Closer,” in addition to “Twin Peaks: “Fire Walk With Me.”
Gidley’s funeral service will be private. Instead of flowers, the family has asked for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the New Hampshire SPCA.
