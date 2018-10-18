Abandoned house ordered from Sears catalog in 1920s, still standing, haunted residents say

ESTANCIA, N.M. - A house built from a Sears catalog kit in the 1920s that has been abandoned for the last 20 years is becoming a popular photo stop.
"It's kind of a ghost house," resident Michelle Jones told KRQE. "People love it for this time of year, for Halloween."
The house was built by lawyer Fred Ayers in the 1920s. It came as a kit from the Sears Roebuck and Co. catalog. The company sold about 70,000 build-it-yourself house kits under the Sears Modern Homes name from 1908 to 1940.
Members of the Ayers family, who also raise cattle on surrounding property, still own it, KRQE reported.
Some believe the doorless edifice is home to something macabre.
"If you drive by, sometimes you can see ghosts standing in the window," resident Raul Zubia told KRQE.
It has attracted visitors hoping to snap a photos of a ghost. Some are concerned about trespassing and have had to chase people from the building.
"I just think it's wonderful that it's in our town," Jones told KRQE.
