Aaron Hernandez's fiancee announces pregnancy

BOSTON - The late Aaron Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, announced Tuesday that she's expecting another child.
Jenkins took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy and didn't reveal who the father of the baby is.
"Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate," Jenkins wrote in her Instagram post. "We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin."
Jenkins revealed she'd be having another daughter, saying she "couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another baby girl to our home."
The pregnancy comes just over a year after Hernandez's death, when he hanged himself in prison on April 19, 2017.
Hernandez's suicide note to Jenkins featured him calling her his "soul-mate" and saying she would be "rich" after his death.
