60 stores say they will be closed on Thanksgiving 2018

Even with just over 50 days until Thanksgiving, it is not too early for some brick-and-mortar stores to let shoppers know that they won’t be opening their doors on the holiday.
BestBlackFriday.com released its initial list of 2018 Thanksgiving Day store closings on Monday, with 60 retailers that have confirmed they will not be joining the trend of the last few years of starting Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Thursday.
“At this point in the year, we have the most confirmed closures we have ever had with 60 retailers,” Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for BestBlackFriday.com, said.
“We have never had these many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day,” Dengler said.
According to a BestBlackFriday.com survey, only 24.67 percent of Americans actually favor stores opening on Thanksgiving Day. Forty-seven percent dislike Thanksgiving openings.
Here is a list of retailers that have told BestBlackFriday.com they plan to stay closed Thanksgiving Day:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob's Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Ikea
- Joann Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}