60 stores say they will be closed on Thanksgiving 2018

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Even with just over 50 days until Thanksgiving, it is not too early for some brick-and-mortar stores to let shoppers know that they won’t be opening their doors on the holiday.

    BestBlackFriday.com released its initial list of 2018 Thanksgiving Day store closings on Monday, with 60 retailers that have confirmed they will not be joining the trend of the last few years of starting Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Thursday.

    “At this point in the year, we have the most confirmed closures we have ever had with 60 retailers,” Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for BestBlackFriday.com, said. 

    “We have never had these many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day,” Dengler said.

    According to a BestBlackFriday.com survey, only 24.67 percent of Americans actually favor stores opening on Thanksgiving Day. Forty-seven percent dislike Thanksgiving openings. 

    Here is a list of retailers that have told BestBlackFriday.com they plan to stay closed Thanksgiving Day:

    1. A.C. Moore
    2. Abt Electronics
    3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
    4. Acme Tools
    5. Allen Edmonds
    6. American Girl
    7. At Home
    8. AT&T (company-owned stores)
    9. Big 5 Sporting Goods
    10. BJ’s Wholesale Club
    11. Blain’s Farm & Fleet
    12. Bob's Discount Furniture
    13. Burlington
    14. Christopher & Banks
    15. Cost Plus World Market
    16. Costco
    17. Craft Warehouse
    18. Crate & Barrel
    19. Dillard’s
    20. dressbarn (majority of stores)
    21. Fleet Farm
    22. Gardner-White Furniture
    23. Guitar Center
    24. H&M
    25. Half Price Books
    26. Harbor Freight Tools
    27. Hobby Lobby
    28. Home Depot
    29. HomeGoods
    30. Homesense
    31. Ikea
    32. Joann Stores
    33. Lowe’s
    34. Marshalls
    35. Mattress Firm
    36. Music & Arts
    37. Nordstrom
    38. Nordstrom Rack
    39. P.C. Richard & Son
    40. Patagonia
    41. Pep Boys
    42. Petco
    43. PetSmart
    44. Pier 1 Imports
    45. Publix
    46. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
    47. REI
    48. Sam’s Club
    49. Sierra Trading Post
    50. Sportsman’s Warehouse
    51. Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
    52. Staples
    53. Stein Mart
    54. Sur La Table
    55. The Container Store
    56. TJ Maxx
    57. Tractor Supply Co.
    58. Trollbeads
    59. Von Maur
    60. West Marine

