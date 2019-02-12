0 4 young children found malnourished, locked in dog kennel, deputies say

WISE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas couple has been charged after their four young children were found malnourished and filthy, with two of them locked in dog kennels, deputies said Tuesday.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the Wise County Messenger that deputies responded around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to a call about a family disturbance at a home near Rhome, a small city about 25 miles north of Fort Worth. At the home, deputies found a man and woman, both 24, who had been fighting.

The man had cuts to his face, Akin said.

While deputies sorted out the argument, they heard children’s voices coming from inside a barn, WFAA in Dallas reported. NBC 5 in Dallas-Forth Worth said deputies described the building as a metal, shop-type of outbuilding on the property.

Inside the building, deputies found four children, ages 5, 4, 3 and 1.

The 5-year-old and 4-year-old were locked in a dog kennel, Akin said. The cage was 3 square feet in size.

“The others appeared malnourished, covered in urine and feces,” Akin told the Messenger. “There was food in the house, but it was locked up where the kids couldn’t get it.”

Deputies also found feces throughout the living area, WFAA reported.

“This is at the top of the list of worst cases,” Wise County Chief Deputy Craig Johnson told NBC 5.

Johnson told the news station that a refrigerator in the outbuilding was fitted with straps to lock it so the children could not open it.

The deputies fed the children, who were then taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for medical evaluations, the sheriff said. The father was taken to a different hospital for treatment of his facial wounds.

Both parents are charged with four counts of endangering a child, the Messenger reported. The mother was also booked on a family violence charge.

Their names have not yet been released.

Neighbors told NBC 5 they had no idea children were living in the outbuilding. They said the couple had only been using the space for a couple of weeks.

WFAA reported that Texas Child Protective Services officials confirmed they’d had previous contact with the family but would not give details.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

