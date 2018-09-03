3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes San Francisco area

SAN FRANCISCO - A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco bay area Saturday, according to the USGS.
The earthquake was felt around 5:37 p.m. near Crockett, but there were no reports of damage or injuries, KPIX reported.
Residents in Vallejo and Hercules also felt the earthquake, KRON reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'I was just telling the truth:' Atlanta pastor defends Aretha Franklin eulogy
- Police searching for person who donated bag with almost 5 pounds of marijuana to thrift shop
- Labor Day Weekend: Here are deals, sales you should know about
Social media users also shared their earthquake experience.
Just felt a slight horizontal quake in Berkeley. #earthquake #berkeley #california— Potlucker (@Potlucker) September 2, 2018
The earthquake was downgraded from 3.6, KPIX reported.
#Earthquake (#sismo) M3.5 strikes 37 km NE of San Francisco (#California) 4 min ago. More info: https://t.co/QhM0KZmjtK— AllQuakes - EMSC (@EMSC) September 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}