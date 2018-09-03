  • 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes San Francisco area

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN FRANCISCO - A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco bay area Saturday, according to the USGS.

    The earthquake was felt around 5:37 p.m. near Crockett, but there were no reports of damage or injuries, KPIX reported.

    Residents in Vallejo and Hercules also felt the earthquake, KRON reported.

    Social media users also shared their earthquake experience.

    The earthquake was downgraded from 3.6, KPIX reported.

     

