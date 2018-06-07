2018 CMT Music Awards: Winners list

Here is a complete list of winners of the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The CMT Awards is country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.
- Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, "I'll Name The Dogs."
- Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”
- Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I'll Name The Dogs”
- Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
- Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”
- Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”
- Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
- CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys And Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)
