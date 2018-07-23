  • 2 injured in Nevada church shooting, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FALLON, Nev. - A man shot and injured two people at a Nevada church during service Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

    One of the victims was taken to a hospital Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford told KOLO. The identities and conditions are unknown. 

    The gunman is in custody, Tedford told KOLO

    The shooting happened in front of other parishioners at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, KOLO reported.

    Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) shared his condolences on Twitter

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

