$165K of memorabilia stolen from home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost

More than $165,000 of athletic memorabilia was stolen when the home of University of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost was burglarized over the weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Omaha-World Herald reported Monday.
Capt. Danny Reitan of the Lincoln Police Department said some of items taken included Frost’s championship rings from his time playing and coaching at Nebraska, the University of Oregon and the University of Central Florida.
The items were stolen sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, the World-Herald reported. Frost's home is being renovated, and Reitan told the newspaper that entry to the house was gained through an unlocked door.
After leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record last season, Frost signed to coach Nebraska, his alma mater.
