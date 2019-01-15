'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' starts 8-month prison sentence

NEW YORK - Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino started his 8-month jail sentence today for tax evasion.
People reported that the MTV star, best known for his tan and abs in the reality series “Jersey Shore,” was booked Tuesday at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.
The sentence stems from a September 2014 indictment for conspiring to defraud the United States and tax offenses. Sorrentino, 36, and his real estate broker brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, allegedly failed to pay property taxes on $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012, People reported. They were incited on more charges in April 2017, according to the Department of Justice.
Mike Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion. In addition to eight months in jail, Judge Susan D. Wigenton ordered Mike Sorrentino to serve two years of supervised release and pay $123,913 in restitution and a criminal fine of $10,000, according to the justice department. People reported he has already paid the restitution fees and was also ordered to complete 500 community service hours.
The department said Marc Sorrentino previously pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. He was ordered to serve one year of supervised release and pay a criminal fine of $7,500. He will serve a 24-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Before going to Otisville FCI, Mike Sorentino tweeted, “The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” followed by a GIF of Ray Liotta’s “Goodfellas” character saying, “Now take me to jail.”
The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu— Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019
