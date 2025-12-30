Teen stabbed in Target parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing happened on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ramiro Arcos-Romero, of Ridgeland, SC, was arrested the following day.

Beaufort County deputies said the stabbing occurred during a fight between the 17-year-old victim and another boy. During the altercation, a third individual used a sharp object to stab the victim, officials said. The suspects then ran away.

Emergency medical services transported the victim for treatment of his injuries. His identity was not released.

Investigators were able to identify Arcos-Romero as the suspect responsible for the stabbing. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Arcos-Romero was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday and taken to the JCSO detention center.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information regarding this incident to reach out to the lead investigator, Master Sgt. Seifert, at 843-255-3414.

Community members are also urged to report any suspicious or criminal activities through the non-emergency dispatch line or anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County.

