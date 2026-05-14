Taste of Alpharetta to shut down several downtown streets tonight

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thousands of people are expected to head to downtown Alpharetta on Thursday as the popular Taste of Alpharetta returns, bringing major road closures, parking restrictions, and traffic delays throughout the day and into the evening.

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The annual foodie festival is today from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Festival goers can sample food from over 60 local restaurants, experience live music, competitions, family activities, and more across downtown.

City officials are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead before traveling through the area.

On-street parking will close in designated downtown areas. Officials say vehicles left on closed streets could be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Several roads will be impacted throughout the event.

Milton Avenue will be completely closed from Highway 9 to the entrance of the 92 Milton Avenue Parking Deck.

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Old Roswell Street will also be fully closed.

Old Canton Street will be closed to through traffic, with access limited to hotel valet services only.

The road will be completely closed from Old Milton Parkway to School Drive. Access to School Drive from Mayfield Road will be limited to residents and event parking traffic only.

Commerce Street, Market Street, and North and South Broad Streets will also be completely closed.

Highway 9 closures are expected to last until 1 a.m. Friday morning. The closure stretches from Academy Street to Old Milton Parkway.

Officials say all road closures are expected to remain in place until around 5 a.m. on May 15.

Free parking and a shuttle are available. Click here for more information.

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