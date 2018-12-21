Simon mall hours in Georgia

Atlanta-area Simon centers are offering special holiday hours to accommodate busy holiday shoppers at Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlets, Phipps Plaza and Town Center at Cobb.
Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, N.E. / 404-233-6767
Saturday, December 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, December 26: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Shoppers checking off loved ones on their last minute lists can stop by Guest Services, located near Starbucks, to pick up a Simon Visa or American Express gift card. Families can also get their photos taken with Santa Claus or ride Atlanta’s most treasured holiday tradition, Priscila the Pink Pig!
Mall of Georgia
3333 Buford Drive / 770-271-9458
Saturday, December 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, December 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
After a day of shopping for last minute presents, guests can get the ultimate skating experience at The Rink in The Village. Families can also gather in Von Maur Court to capture the spirit of the holidays in a photo with Santa! Red Cross Blood Drives will take place from noon-5 p.m. on December 26-28.
North Georgia Premium Outlets
800 Highway 400 S. / 706-216-3609
Saturday, December 22 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, December 26: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Fashionistas can get extra savings on top of enormous everyday savings of up to 65 percent off at The Ultimate Holiday Outlet Sale at sought-after brands such as kate spade new york, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF FIFTH – now through December 24. Children on the nice list can visit Santa in the Food Pavilion until December 24.
Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Road N.E. / 404-262-0992
Saturday, December 22 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 Noon-6 p.m.
Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, December 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
For the gift that can’t go wrong, visit Guest Services – located by the Monarch Court – for Simon American Express and Visa gift cards. Families can enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the center’s new restaurants, including Genuine Pizza, Public Kitchen & Bar, Grand Lux Cafe and Ecco Buckhead.
Town Center at Cobb
400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw / 770-424-0742 /
Saturday, December 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, December 26: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
There’s still time for photos with Santa at Kennesaw’s shopping destination! Families can get their photos taken with Kris Kringle in Center Court through December 24 after having their presents wrapped at the Oakwood Gift Wrap station, located on the Lower Level Macy’s Court. Shoppers can also give back during Red Cross Blood Drives December 22-23 from noon – 5 p.m.
To learn more about holiday happenings at Atlanta-area Simon centers, visit simon.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}