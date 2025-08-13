Renovated home listed for $1 attracts strong interest

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A home has been listed for sale at the unusual price of $1, attracting significant attention from potential buyers.

The property at 141 Diane Dr., is a roughly 1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home that has been completely renovated. Since the listing went live last week, it has garnered over 21,000 views on Zillow.

“What we’ve done by doing a $1 listing is we’ve removed all the guesswork, and we’re making the point that list price is not any longer indicative of a home’s value. A buyer is only going to pay what the market value is in their eyes anyway, and so we figured why not prove that to the market?” said John Spaschak, the associate real estate broker selling the property.

Spaschak, who owns the property with his business partner, explained that the home underwent extensive renovations including new windows, doors, floors, furnace, air conditioning, hot water tank, electric, concrete driveway, lighting, trim, and every outlet and switch.

He is setting up a business called Born Again Transformations, which aims to completely transform homes in a short period of time.

The marketing strategy of listing the home for $1 is drawing attention from real estate circles, and Spaschak said he is confident that the property will sell for a price similar to others in the area.

“A portion of our proceeds are going to go back to charity. We want to improve the community. It’s what we do. We do this full-time, and we’re really excited about it,” he said.

Offers for the property are due by Monday, and several have already been received, indicating strong interest in the unique listing.

