UPDATED: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding its voluntary recall from 10 lots of Losartan potassium tablets USP to include 6 lots of Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.
