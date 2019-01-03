0
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium Tablets,
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding its voluntary recall from 2 lots of Losartan potassium tablets USP to a total of 10 lots, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active
pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited. Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.
