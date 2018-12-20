  • Terrific Care, LLC. / Medex Supply Dist, Inc. issues Nationwide Recall of CoaguChek Test Strips

    Updated:
    On 12/19/2018, Terrific Care, LLC. / Medex Supply Dist, Inc. initiated a nationwide recall of Roche CoaguChek test strips distributed directly to U.S. consumers by Terrific Care, LLC. / Medex Supply Dist, Inc. The products have been found to inaccurately report high INR test results.

